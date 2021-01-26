SYM FINANCIAL Corp Trims Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Lincoln National comprises about 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,168.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.