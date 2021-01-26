Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

NYSE:SNV traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. 32,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

