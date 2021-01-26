Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,042.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

