T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lowered by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

TMUS stock opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

