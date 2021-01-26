TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded by CICC Research to “Outperform”

CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TAL. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.10.

Shares of TAL opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,573.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $84.43.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,639 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,129 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,339,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,283,000 after acquiring an additional 525,046 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,825.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 538,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,958,000 after acquiring an additional 510,661 shares during the period.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

