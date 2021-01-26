Tap (XTP) Trading Down 20.3% This Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Tap has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $13,336.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.04 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.59 or 0.04500604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.