Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Shares of TPR opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $281,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

