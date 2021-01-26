Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $32,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

TGT stock opened at $190.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.