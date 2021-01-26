Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 735 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

