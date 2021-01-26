Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 5,645 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 739,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

