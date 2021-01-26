Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $721,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 116,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

BSCP stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

