Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 926 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $298.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $306.96. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

