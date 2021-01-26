Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.10

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 6191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,937,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,076,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 142,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

