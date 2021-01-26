Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.72

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $121.72 and traded as high as $161.81. Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) shares last traded at $159.10, with a volume of 6,895,640 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 166.08 ($2.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

