TD Securities Boosts TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$100.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$85.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.17.

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock traded up C$4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$90.26. 892,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,161. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

