Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Yulun Wang Sells 8,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yulun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,280.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $287.09 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $294.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -200.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.13.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

