Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Teleflex worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $384.21. 296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,673. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $414.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

