TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) Plans to Raise $799 Million in February 3rd IPO

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) expects to raise $799 million in an IPO on Wednesday, February 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 33,300,000 shares at $23.00-$25.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. generated $1.4 billion in revenue and $120.2 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $5.4 billion.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Barclays, BofA Securities, CIBC Capital Markets, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets, Baird, BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, William Blair, MUFG and National Bank of Canada Financial Markets were co-managers.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands. Our services support the full lifecycle of our clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. We work with our clients to shape their digital vision and strategies, design scalable processes and identify opportunities for innovation and growth. (Note: This is an IPO of subordinate voting shares that the company has applied to have listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.) “.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. was founded in 2005 and has 50000 employees. The company is located at Floor 7, 510 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC V6B 0M3 and can be reached via phone at (604) 695-3455.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.