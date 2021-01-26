Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Investec downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Tencent in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tencent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. Tencent has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $920.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Tencent had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $18.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

