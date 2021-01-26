Ternio Market Capitalization Hits $4.45 Million (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Ternio has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $4,291.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternio token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ternio has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ternio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00051380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00129397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00070691 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00278945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00068707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00036537 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternio is a blockchain network utilizing a Lexicon based upon Hyperledger Fabric for immediate smart contracts and transactions of advertisements, a communication layer for fast data transfer. The Ternio token was built on Stellar (XLM) blockchain. “

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ternio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.