TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $45.35 million and $1.03 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00129411 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00277216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036698 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,093,587,870 coins and its circulating supply is 50,092,858,762 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.