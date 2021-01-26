Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Declares Dividend of GBX 50.93

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) announced a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 50.93 ($0.67) per share by the retailer on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. This is an increase from Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 247.40 ($3.23) on Tuesday. Tesco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The firm has a market cap of £24.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89.

Get Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

About Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.