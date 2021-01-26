Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCBI. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $70.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,112,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

