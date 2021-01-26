Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.44-1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79-4.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.52.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.97. 288,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.39. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.