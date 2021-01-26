TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.41% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.17.

TSE TFII traded up C$4.18 on Tuesday, reaching C$90.26. 892,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,161. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.75.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

