TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) PT Raised to $106.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $78.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

TFII stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,149. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

