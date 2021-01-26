TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,684,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after acquiring an additional 600,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,244 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

