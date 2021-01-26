The Bancorp (TBBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The Bancorp has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.65-1.70 EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.25 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. On average, analysts expect The Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBBK opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

