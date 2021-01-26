The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,484.16

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,484.16 and traded as high as $4,510.00. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) shares last traded at $4,423.00, with a volume of 284,857 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,957.80 ($64.77).

Get The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,537.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,484.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

In other news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total transaction of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) Company Profile (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.