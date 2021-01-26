The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Raised by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.