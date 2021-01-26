The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,874 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.