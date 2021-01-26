The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lifted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.80. 263,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

