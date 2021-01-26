The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $219.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.24.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.96. 392,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

