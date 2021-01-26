The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

The Boeing stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.80. The company had a trading volume of 263,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.99 and its 200-day moving average is $184.87. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

