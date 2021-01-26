The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.15. 301,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,791,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.