The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,849,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $156,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after buying an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $52,691,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 342,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,791,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.