The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $445.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.85.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $383.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.48. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $389.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.