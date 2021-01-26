The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Down 7.8%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $7.41. 24,262,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 371% from the average session volume of 5,153,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $898.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 222,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The GEO Group by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.