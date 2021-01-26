The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.15. The company had a trading volume of 96,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.59 and a 200 day moving average of $223.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

