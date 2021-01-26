The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $370.00 at Citigroup

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $357.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.68.

GS stock opened at $283.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

