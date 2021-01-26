The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce sales of $56.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the highest is $56.92 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $63.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $232.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.09 million to $232.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $244.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.43 million to $245.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 2,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,800. The firm has a market cap of $441.94 million, a PE ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Hackett Group by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Hackett Group by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

