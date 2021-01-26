The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Up 5.1%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.22. 1,070,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 616,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.73 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

