The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.1% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 32.2% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.