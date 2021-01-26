The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Lowered by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,457,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,733 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies makes up approximately 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $81,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. 72,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

