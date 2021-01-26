The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Lowered by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.09. The stock had a trading volume of 65,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

