The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $69,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $2,171,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 51.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $5.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $728.70. 10,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $727.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $693.45. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

