The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in The Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in The Southern by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

