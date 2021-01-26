The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 27.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.