The Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $90.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. The Timken has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Timken in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Timken in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 1,379.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 226.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

