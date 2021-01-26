The Timken Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,236 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,718% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

NYSE TKR opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 226.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

